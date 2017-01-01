Results 1 to 1 of 1
Star Movies Select HD to premiere Petes Dragon on 19 Aug
MUMBAI: The Indian television premiere of Petes Dragon on Star Movies Select HD will air on 19 August at 9 pm.
Remake of a Disney Classic, this movie captures the adventures of a boy and his best friend essayed effortlessly by a stellar cast. While set in a fantasy world, the movie grapples with real-life issues like complexity of friendship and uncertainty of our future.
Petes Dragon truly captures the viewers heart and lets their imagination fly high. But do Pete and Elliot (his dragon) stay together? Or is there a twist to this tale of friendship?
