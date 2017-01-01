MUMBAI: The Indian television premiere of Petes Dragon on Star Movies Select HD will air on 19 August at 9 pm.


Remake of a Disney Classic, this movie captures the adventures of a boy and his best friend essayed effortlessly by a stellar cast. While set in a fantasy world, the movie grapples with real-life issues like complexity of friendship and uncertainty of our future.


Petes Dragon truly captures the viewers heart and lets their imagination fly high. But do Pete and Elliot (his dragon) stay together? Or is there a twist to this tale of friendship?


