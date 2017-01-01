Results 1 to 1 of 1
Great Indian Laughter Challenge to go on air by September end
MUMBAI: After a gap of nine years, The Great Indian Laughter Challenge (TGILC) is making a comeback in a brand-new avatar. Hindi GEC Star Plus will launch the popular comedy show by the end of September.
The new season of TGILC will feature Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar as the main judge, called Super Boss on the show. The show has revised the process of judging by introducing mentors/ captains who will lead and train their respective teams.
The mentors who will lead the team comprise the popular stand-up comedians Zakhir Khan, Mallika Dua and Hussain Dalal.
Produced by Endemol India, TGILC had a four-season run from 2005 to 2008. The show aired on Stars comedy GEC Star One, which has since been rebranded as Life OK. In order to re-launch the fifth season in a grand manner, the makers and channel are leaving no stone unturned.
The original format of the first four seasons featured several pairs of stand-up comedians and performers who showcased their comedy skills to judges and live audience. The pairs were evaluated by the judge and the pairs with least points were eliminated in each episode. The first three seasons were judged by former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu and TV actor/host Shekhar Suman. In the fourth season, actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha replaced Shekhar Suman.
The makers are also in talks with comedian Sunil Grover to come on board as a host of the show. They had earlier shortlisted TV actress Elli Avram as the host but are now rethinking their decision.
A source from the production house said, Its a laughter show and we have had screen tests and rehearsals with our mentors and host Elli. We now feel she doesnt fit the bill and isnt able to pull off Hindi as required for the show. Were now in talks with Sunil Grover and working on dates. If all goes well, we will have him as the host.
Over the past seasons, TGILC has presented several popular comedians such as Kapil Sharma, Bharti Singh, Chandan Prabhakar, Sudesh Lehri, Sunil Pal, Ahsaan Qureshi, Raju Srivastava and Naveen Prabhakar, among others.
