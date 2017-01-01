Results 1 to 1 of 1
Now Lipstick Under My Burkha to only show on Amazon Prime Video
MUMBAI: Continuing with its content acquisition spree, Amazon Prime Video has stitched an exclusive deal to premiere Prakash Jha Productions award-winning and much-talked about movie Lipstick Under My Burkha.
Lipstick Under My Burkha will not be available for satellite and television broadcast. Amazon Prime Video will be the movies exclusive home.
Prime members from all SAARC territories, including India, will gain access to the movie starting 15 August within weeks of its theatrical release.
Amazon Prime Video India director head of content Vijay Subramaniam said, Films like Lipstick Under My Burkha with powerful messages, delivers on our promise to bring the best and exclusive Indian and global content, including those remarkable feature movies that have won numerous accolades across the globe and are must-watch stories. Amazon is happy to associate with Prakash Jha to bring this film exclusively on Prime Video for our customers.
