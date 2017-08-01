Results 1 to 1 of 1
Reliance Digital LYF C451 launched, priced at Rs 4,999: Specifications, features
Reliance Digital has launched a new smartphone under its LYF series. The LYF C451 is a budget smartphone with a price tag of Rs 4,999. The smartphone is currently available for purchase on Reliance Digitals official e-store. On purchasing the LYF C451, Jio users get 20 percent additional data.
In terms of design, the LYF C451 sports a polycarbonate body with gold rims on the sides. The smartphone is available in white color. The smartphone comes with gesture control for accessing apps like camera and music from the lock screen. These gestures include the first letter of the app such as M for launching the Music app, or C for Camera. More gestures include Flip to Mute, Double Tap to Wake, and Slide up to unlock the smartphone.
Reliance LYF C451 specifications, features
Reliance Digital LYF C451 features a 4.5-inch FWVGA IPS display with 2D Asahi Glass layered on top for protection. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 quad-core processor clocked at 1.3GHz. It comes with 1GB of RAM, and 8GB of onboard storage that is further expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card.
In the photography department, the LYF C451 sports a 5-megapixel rear camera with auto-focus and LED flash. Up front, the smartphone houses a 2-megapixel camera for selfies and video calling. Keeping the smartphone ticking is a 2,800mAh battery. Its connectivity options include dual-SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth v4.1, Wi-Fi, GPS, and USB OTG support. On the software front, the smartphone runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow.
Taking its specifications and price into consideration, Reliance Digitals LYF C451 will face tough competition from the Intex Aqua Zenith. Priced at Rs 3,999, the Intex Aqua Zenith comes with a 5-inch FWVGA display, 1GB of RAM and 8GB onboard storage. It is powered by a quad-core processor, and runs on Android 7.0 Nougat. The smartphone packs a 5-megapixel rear camera with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel front camera with f/2.8 aperture. It is fuelled by a 2,000mAh battery.
