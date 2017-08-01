Results 1 to 1 of 1
Facebook design updated for better readability; Instagram gets comment thread
Facebooks News Feed will receive a new layout very soon with a lot of white space in the background. Icons will be changed with an aim to give a cleaner and readable outlook for Facebook users. At the same time, Facebook has also introduced the highly needed comment thread on one of its most successful products, Instagram.
Starting with the News Feed on Facebook, the comment section has been changed so that each users reply is highlighted. The plain text is now replaced with a bubble thereby giving emphasis to each comment. The reactions which would appear just below the comment are now shifted to the right side. The icons for Like, Comment, and Share are now outlined as opposed to the bold font seen previously. Theres a slight change in the reply box as well with the emoji icon shifted next to the camera icon, and an arrow now represents the older Post button.
Coming to the layout of the News Feed, Facebook has increased the color contrast so that the text stands out and is clearer to read. For news articles shared on Facebook, the headline and the websites name now appear more distinct and cramped together. On opening posts, one will see the back button is now attached just left to the users profile. In the older look, the back button would be on top with the blue background. Lastly, the profile picture icons are no longer square-shaped. Already adopted on WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger, profile pictures on Facebook will now be circular.
The new change with the outlined icons on Facebooks News Feed is quite similar to what Twitter adopted back in June for their its design overhaul. Twitter now shows circular profile icons, and outlined icons for actions like Reply, Retweet, and Heart. Like Twitter, Facebook with this new change aims for better navigation and readability for its users.
Source:
Airtel Digital HD Recorder / Kerala Vision Digital TV
