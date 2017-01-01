Results 1 to 1 of 1
Television viewership stable despite VoDs, says DISH TV exec
MUMBAI: People's interest in television was intact although use of cell phones in India has increased considerably in India. After increase in internet speed, people in India had started watching videos on mobile phones. However, despite VoD services proliferating in the country, viewers preferred to watch films on television.
DTH services leader DISH TV's senior executive told PTI that it was a wrong perception that people lately did not watch television because of the growing popularity of video on cell phone facility. Despite the increasing tendency of seeing videos on handsets, the executive said, different studies revealed that people's interest in watching television in all age brackets had not declined.
DISH TV's senior vice president (marketing) Sukhpreet Singh, who was in Indore to launch DISH TV's "Mera Apna Pack" and "Swagat Pack" in the Madhya Pradesh market, said, in fact, the television viewership was increasing. Singh said that people watching videos on cell phones was a healthy sign for the entertainment industry.
Answering a question, Singh said even now many cable operators in India had not come under the purview of regulation, and they were the ones who became a nuisance for both, the government and the public. It would be better if they were regulated soon, he added.
