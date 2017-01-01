Results 1 to 1 of 1
AsiaSat 5 & Eurovision to deliver Taipei event in 4K & HD from 19 Aug
MUMBAI: Eurovision Media Services, in collaboration with its long-term satellite partner, Asia Satellite Telecommunications Company Limited (AsiaSat), will use AsiaSat 5 to deliver the Taipei 2017 Universiade across the Asia Pacific.
The 29th Summer Universiade is an international sporting and cultural event staged biennially, with Taipei as this years host city between 19 and 30 August. The Universiade will include 21 competitive sports as well as one demonstration sport throughout 12 days of competitions, attended
by talented youth athletes from around the world.
Since 1999 Eurovision Media Services and AsiaSat have enjoyed a successful partnership that delivers top quality sports content to broadcasters and TV networks in 4K and HD. This new delivery on AsiaSat 5, an OU service platform, sees the strong relationship continuing into the future with other major events to come. AsiaSat 5 currently provides access to more than 800 million households via terrestrial networks and pay TV platforms in the Asia Pacific.
Eurovision is our long-standing partner in creating value for customers and their audience, especially where it comes to AsiaSats strength in delivering high quality live sports coverage, said AsiaSat chief commercial officer Barrie Woolston.
We have collaborated with AsiaSat to deliver top quality, reliable services for major sporting events in the Asia Pacific," said Eurovision chief operating officer Graham Warren.
