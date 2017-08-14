Results 1 to 1 of 1
Reliance Jio recharge: Amazon, Paytm, Flipkart offer cashback of up to Rs 99
NEW DELHI: Reliance Jio is now offering cashback to consumers on recharges. You can get one by using Amazon, Paytm and Flipkarts Phonepe.
Reliance Jio is currently offering 8 plans above Rs 300. The recharges are as follow: Rs 309, Rs 349, Rs 399, Rs 509, Rs 999, Rs 1,999, Rs 4,999 and Rs 9,999.
Jio's cashback offer is valid for a recharge above Rs 300 and is a one-time arrangement. Here is how it stacks up.
On Phonepe:
* Flat Rs 75 cashback on Jio prepaid recharge
* Offer valid from 14th August to 21st August
* Offer valid only one time per Jio account
* Customers who have already availed Rs 50 cashback on a Jio prepaid recharge via Phonepes previous offer are not eligible for cashback.
On Paytm:
* Rs 76 cashback on recharge above Rs 300
* Rs 15 cashback on recharge above Rs 100
* Apply promo code PAYTMJIO to avail the cashback
For Paytm, it is not clear if the offer varies from customer to customer as the same promo code is available for both cashback offers.
On Amazon:
* Rs 99 cashback on recharge of Rs 309 and above
* Offer is valid for 1st Jio recharge using Amazon Pay
* Cashback will be credited within 7 days of recharge
* Offer valid from Aug 14, 2017 to Aug 19, 2017
After first cashback of Rs 99, Amazon Pay is giving an add-on offer of 20% cashback up to Rs 20 on subsequent recharges till November 30. The total cashback a customer can avail under this offer is Rs 300.
