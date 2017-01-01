Results 1 to 1 of 1
No. of broadband subs crosses 300 mn in June
MUMBAI: Reliance Jio leads the broadband market (wired and wireless) with a market share of 41.01%, followed by Airtel (18.40%) and Vodafone (13.7%).
The number of broadband subscribers increased 3.17% to 300.84 million at the end of June 2017 from 291.61 million at the end of May 2017, as per reports received by TRAI from service providers.
Top five service providers constituted 89.08% market share of the total broadband subscribers at the end of June 17. These service providers were Reliance Jio Infocom Ltd (123.36 million), Bharti Airtel (55.34 million), Vodafone (41.14 million), Idea Cellular (26.37 million) and BSNL (21.76 million).
Top five wired broadband service providers were BSNL (9.73 million), Bharti Airtel (2.10 million), Atria Convergence Technologies (1.22 million), MTNL (0.98 million) and You Broadband (0.65 million).
Top five wireless broadband service providers were Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd (123.36 million), Bharti Airtel (53.25 million), Vodafone (41.13 million), Idea Cellular (26.37 million) and Reliance Communications (13.54 million).
According to the TRAI data, the private service providers held 90.92% share of the wireless subscriber market while state-owned BSNL and MTNL had a share of just 9.08%. In the wireline space, however, BSNL and MTNL held 69.36% of the market share.
