Bhojpuri GEC Dishum launches on leading DTH, cable TV platforms
MUMBAI: Dishum Broadcastings free-to-air (FTA) Bhojpuri general entertainment channel Dishum, which went on air on 15 August, has inked distribution deals with leading direct-to-home (DTH) and cable TV platforms including Tata Sky, Airtel Digital TV, DEN Networks UP, Siti Maurya and Darsh Digital.
The channel is targeted at 20 crore Bhojpuri speakers spread across Eastern UP, Bihar, Jharkhand, Delhi and Mumbai.
As reported earlier, Dishum, which is targeting a reach of 65 million cable & satellite (C&S) homes, will be available on all major distribution platforms barring free DTH platform DD Freedish.
The channel will have a mix of fiction, non-fiction and movie content. There will also be a dedicated slot for kids.
Dishum will have original content from 6-10 pm while afternoon slots will have movies. Morning slots will be reserved for mythology content, which is extremely popular in that belt. Featuring live-action content, the kids band will be aired early evening.
The channel will have 150 hours of original content a month, said Dishum Broadcasting director Vishal Gurnani.
The programming strategy is based on research of what viewers want at different times. There are different programming slots such as devotional, bhakti, mythological, drama, movies and music.
Said Gurnani, We are here to bridge the void left behind by Mahuaa. We are looking forward to bringing world class content, packaging and production values to the large Bhojpuri audience spread across UP, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and the migrant Bhojpuri audience spread across India and the world. We are working closely with the best production houses and the research agencies to understand the audience better and hope to be the No.2 player in the Bhojpuri genre over the next six months.
Currently, there are few dedicated Bhojpuri channels like ZEEL-owned Big Magic, Dangal, which is owned and operated by Enter10 Television, and Anjan TV. Mahuaa TV, which was among the first movers in the Bhojpuri market, has closed down due to financial crunch.
