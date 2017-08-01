Los Angeles: Indian stars Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone didn't emerge as winners at the Teen Choice 2017 award ceremony, where TV show Riverdale and film Wonder Woman dominated the winners' list.


Deepika was nominated for her Hollywood debut xXx: Return of Xander Cage in the Choice Action Movie Actress category and lost the title to Gal Gadot, who won for her act in the hit film Wonder Woman.


Priyanka was also nominated for her Hollywood debut film Baywatch in the Choice Movie Villain category. She was competing with stars like Charlize Theron, Elizabeth Banks, James McAvoy, Javier Bardem and Luke Evans. Evans emerged the winner.


The fan-decided awards were announced here on Sunday.


The annual ceremony, which recognises teen icons in film, television, music, sports, fashion, comedy and the web, honoured film and TV titles including Wonder Woman, Riverdale and Beauty and the Beast, reports ew.com.


Stars from Riverdale, Teen Wolf and Pretty Little Liars dominated the TV categories, while Wonder Woman and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 won big in the movie categories.


Pop band Maroon 5 also walked away with the second ever Decade Award, singer Bruno Mars was honoured with the Visionary Award, and actress Vanessa Hudgens was presented with the first-ever #SeeHer Award.


Here's a list of some of the winners:


Choice Action Movie: Wonder Woman


Choice Action Movie Actor: Chris Pine for Wonder Woman


Choice Action Movie Actress: Gal Gadot for Wonder Woman


Choice Sci-Fi Movie: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2


Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actor: Chris Pratt for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2


Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actress: Zoe Saldana for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2


Choice Fantasy Movie: Beauty and the Beast


Choice Fantasy Movie Actor: Dwayne Johnson for Moana


Choice Fantasy Movie Actress: Emma Watson for Beauty and the Beast


Choice Drama Movie: Everything, Everything


Choice Drama Movie Actor: Kian Lawley for Before I Fall


Choice Drama Movie Actress: Emma Watson for The Circle


Choice Comedy Movie: Finding Dory


Choice Comedy Movie Actor: Zac Efron for Baywatch


Choice Comedy Movie Actress: Ellen DeGeneres for Finding Dory


Choice Summer Movie: Spider-Man: Homecoming


Choice Summer Movie Actor: Tom Holland for Spider-Man: Homecoming


Choice Summer Movie Actress: Zendaya for Spider-Man: Homecoming


Choice Movie Villain: Luke Evans for Beauty and the Beast


Choice Breakout Movie Star: Auli'i Cravalho for Moana


Choice MovieShip: Emma Watson and Dan Stevens for Beauty and the Beast


Television


Choice Drama TV Show: Riverdale


Choice Drama TV Actor: Cole Sprouse for Riverdale


Choice Drama TV Actress: Lucy Hale for Pretty Little Liars


Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show: The Vampire Diaries


Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor: Dylan O'Brien for Teen Wolf


Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress: Kat Graham for The Vampire Diaries


Choice Action TV Show: The Flash


Choice Action TV Actor: Grant Gustin for The Flash


Choice Action TV Actress: Melissa Benoist for Supergirl


Choice Comedy TV Show: Fuller House


Choice Comedy TV Actor: Jean-Luc Bilodeau for Baby Daddy


Choice Comedy TV Actress: Candace Cameron Bure for Fuller House


Choice Animated TV Show: Family Guy



Music


Choice Male Artist: Harry Styles


Choice Female Artist: Ariana Grande


Choice Music Group: Fifth Harmony


Choice Country Artist: Carrie Underwood


Choice Electronic/Dance Artist: Calvin Harris


Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Artist: Beyoncé


Choice Rock Artist: Harry Styles


Choice Song: Female Artist: Camila Cabello - Crying in the Club


Choice Song: Male Artist: Niall Horan - Slow Hands


Choice Song: Group: Fifth Harmony (Gucci Mane) - Down


Choice Collaboration: Steve Aoki and Louis Tomlinson - Just Hold On


Choice Summer Song: Despacito- Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee (Justin Bieber)


Choice Summer Female Artist:Camila Cabello


