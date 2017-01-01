MUMBAI: Star Movies is set to enthrall viewers with Independence Day: Resurgence, a sequel from the popular Independence Day franchise on 15 August at 1 pm and a repeat telecast at 9 pm.


Independence Day: Resurgence is a story of determination and resilience of the human race. The movie features Liam Hemsworth and Jeff Goldblum in lead roles.


The story revolves around satellite engineer David Levinson (Jeff Goldblum) who investigates a 3,000-mile-wide mother ship thats approaching Earth. Fortunately, 20 years earlier, nations across the world started to use recovered extraterrestrial technology to develop an immense defence program. When the alien invaders attack with unprecedented force, the US president, teams of scientists and brave fighter pilots spring into action to save the planet from a seemingly invincible enemy.


Star Movies will celebrate Independence Day with fans through a twitter activity. Based on the spirit of unity, the campaign will urge fans to stand together. A contest will allow fans from different languages to come together to decode messages showcasing unity in diversity.


Directed by Roland Emmerich, Independence Day: Resurgence was released in the US on 24 June 2016, 20 years after release of Independence Day in 1996. It was released in 2D, 3D and IMAX 3D, grossing $389.7 million worldwide at the box office.


Source: