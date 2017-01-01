Results 1 to 1 of 1
Asianet to air Anand TV Film Awards 2017 on 13 August
MUMBAI: Asianet will telecast the second edition of Anand TV Film Awards 2017 on 13 August at 6.30 pm.
The second European Malayalam film awards were held at O2, Appolo in Manchester, UK. Several prominent dignitaries were present on the occasion.
Popular Indian actor Anil Kapoor was felicitated by Mukesh Nivin Pauly and Manju Warrier for his outstanding contribution to the Indian film industry.
Action Hero Biju won the best film award while Vaishak won the best director award for the movie Pulimurugan.
Nivin Pauly won the best actor award for his role in Action Hero Biju & Jacobinte Swargarajyam. Manju Warrier got the best female actress award for the film Vetta & Karikunnam Sixs . Bhavana collected the popular actress award for her outstanding performance in various movies.
Others who won awards include Suraj Venjaramoodu ( Best character actor), Anusree( Best Character actress ),Shan Rehman ( Music Director ) , M G Sreekumar ( Play back Singer) , Sreya Jayadeep ( Child Prodiry ) Dharmajan ( Comedy actor ) , Aparna Balamurali ( new face ) , Mukesh ( outstanding performance in various field ) , innocent ( Multifaceted personality ) , Unni Mukundan ( Youth Icon ) and Dr. Subhash George Manuel ( Young business man of the year).
