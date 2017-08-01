Results 1 to 1 of 1
Paytm Postcards now lets you send Raksha Bandhan shagun to your sister; heres how it works
This Raksha Bandhan, Paytm has enabled a new feature called Postcards on its Android and iOS apps. According to tradition, after the sister ties a rakhi on her brothers wrist, he has to gift her something. While finding the right gift is no less than a challenge, its not uncommon to resort to giving cash. And since weve moved towards digital transactions, Paytm wants to make it easier to send money at such holy occasions.
Its not just Raksha Bandhan, we share shagun (money) with loved ones at different occasions, including Ganesh Chaturthi, Diwali, Eid, weddings, birthdays, and anniversaries among other occassions. Years ago, we used to send shagun in the form of money orders, along with greetings and postcards. While all that is lost in todays digital age, Paytm wants to rekindle those nostalgic times, in our digital era.
Paytm already offers you with a money transfer facility, which allows you to transfer funds to your family and friends using the companys mobile wallet app. Whats more, money from Paytm wallet can also be used to make mobile recharge and bill payments, pay for insurance and utility bills, and also make payments at cinema halls, restaurants, cab rides and more. Paytm Postcards lets you send a postcard to your loved ones along with money. Lets take a look at how it works.
How to send Paytm Postcards to your family and friends
To begin with, you will first need to update the app on your iPhone and Android smartphones. Once updated, open the app and on the top panel, you will see a new option called Postcard. Tap on postcard followed by the icon that reads Send a Postcard.
On the next screen, you need to select the contact, followed by the amount you need to send. Just below that, you have a message box, where you can type your personalized message, or go with the existing template. As of now, you can select between classic, rakhi, birthday, best wishes, thank you and lucky you templates.
Once that is done, tap on the send arrow on the top, and your postcard along with the money will be sent. The recipient will receive a text saying that you have sent a postcard, along with a link. To claim the money and see the postcard, open the app, tap on postcard, followed by my postcard and click on Received. After the recipient views the postcard and accepts the money, youll get a notification.
