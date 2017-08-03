Results 1 to 1 of 1
Friendship Day celebration begins at Fever FM
MUMBAI: Friendship day is one of those days when everyone eagerly waits to catch up with their friends and create memories until next year. To make this special occasion memorable Fever FM went live on Facebook with singer KK and RJ Urmin. The live session was all about friendship, college days, and beautiful memories with KK singing special Friendship Day songs.
We understand that Friendship Day is on 6 August, this year and there is still some time for this special day to arrive, but the fever has already set in.
"My song Yaaron Dosti Badi Hi Haseen Hai encapsulates what friendship means to me. Think about it -- Friendship is love -- Love is friendship. Friendship is that bond, which makes any hardship in life easy to face. And the fun times never seem to end. Friendship gives wings to dreams. My wish for friendship day is that may all the people in the world have friends and may all my friends in the world be blessed with this joy of friendship. Unending and Everlasting."
Commenting on the association and celebration, HT Media Ltd CEO Radio and Entertainment Harshad Jain said, Listener delight is at the core of every initiative we undertake at Fever FM. Fever Unplugged is a fantastic and well-established property providing opportunity to Fever listeners to reveal and immerse in unplugged performances of their favourite singers. We are happy to present KK in the Friendship Day edition of Fever Unplugged. We look forward to presenting many such innovations and associations, which reinforce Fever FM as the Entertainment Ka Baap.
