Results 1 to 1 of 1
-
Today, 09:03 AM #1
- Join Date
- Nov 2010
- Location
- Kerala
- Posts
- 6,065
- Thanks (Given)
- 315
- Thanks (Received)
- 793
- Rep Power
- 101
Radio City Super Singer Season 9 flags off auditions in 39 cities
MUMBAI: Radio City has announced the launch of Season 9 of the biggest talent hunt - LuvIt Chocolates presents - Radio City Super Singer. With 11 more markets targeted this year, the contest will reach listeners in 39 cities across the country. As Indias premier singing competition, RCSS will provide promising singers the perfect platform to showcase their talent to the rest of the country.
Radio City Super Singer has witnessed a tremendous growth over the years and has been a marquee property for nine years now. A favourite amongst listeners, the contest has become one of the most popular properties across all radio networks. The current season of the show is expected to reach over 5.25 crore listeners across the country, giving more aspirants a chance to be a part of the phenomenon.
Radio City EVP and National Head Programming, Marketing and AudaCITY Kartik Kalla said, Radio City Super Singer has become one of the most popular talent hunt competitions in the country over the years. We have received an overwhelming response last year with 4.7 lac participation across 28 cities which validates the scale and response of the activity. We are certain that in its 9th season, we will be able to break new grounds and reach an even wider audience, giving every upcoming singer a platform to share their voice. The show has produced some exceptional talent and served as a launch pad for many budding artist to make it big in the industry.
The theme for this year, Jinki Rag Rag Mein Hai Singing is an extension of Radio Citys philosophy of Rag Rag Mein Daude City that seeks to incorporate local flavour and nuances in the networks content. True to this ideology, Radio City Super Singer Season 9 will aim at reaching out to aspiring singers in the kona-kona of all 39 cities.
Radio City Super Singer is an amazing concept that gives platform to many budding singers to showcase their talent. This is an ideal stage for those Jinki Rag Rag Mein hai singing , just like me. Kudos to team Radio City for running this campaign for 9 years and I would like to wish all the participants all the very best and good luck for their future said Ayushmann Khurrana
This year LuvIt Chocolates presents Radio City Super Singer 9. Speaking about the association, CMD Global Consumer Products Pvt Ltd Mr. A Mahendran said, LuvIt Chocolates and Confectionery is a youthful and passionate brand that resonates with the millennials. For the past eight years, Radio City Super Singer has enthralled the youth of the nation and given them a stage to showcase their talent. Its popularity has grown year on year and inspired the youth of the nation to display their talent with pride and passion. This lends a natural synergy to LuvIts association with RCSS and helps us reiterate our belief in our brand philosophy and acting on those beliefs. LuvIt not only supports but also encourages the youth to go out and chase their passions. There is Öne life. LuvIt.
The auditions for Radio City Super Singer are already underway and will close on 11 August 2017. Radio City Super Singer aspirants can participate through multiple platforms. They can register by calling. Alternatively, they can submit their auditions digitally on www.radiocity.in and on Radio Citys social media platforms like Facebook. Listeners also have the option to visit Radio Citys studio and for on-ground auditions at multiple touch points as Radio City branded vehicles will move to every corner of the city making it easier for people to participate. 5 shortlisted candidates from each city will get a chance to compete for the crown at the grand finale on 19th August with the winner walking away with a cash prize of INR along with a chance lakh to be featured live on Radio City 91.1FM.
Source:__________________________________________
Airtel Digital HD Recorder / Kerala Vision Digital TV
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)