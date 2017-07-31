Results 1 to 1 of 1
MIB grants 34 MSO licences, cancels 15 applications
MUMBAI: The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting ( MIB) has issued licences to 34 multi-system operators (MSO) between 13 June and 31 July.
During the same period, the ministry has also cancelled 15 applications, mainly due to the applicants failure to submit missing documents.
34 new licences
Among the new licensees are two GTPL Hathway subsidiaries GTPL Deesha Cable Net and GTPL Jay Santoshima Network.
The ministry has granted five licences to MSOs from Andhra Pradesh and four from West Bengal.
MSOs from Gujarat and Odisha received three licences each. Maharashtra.
Haryana, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh have got two licences each.
Assam, Telangana, Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Tamil Nadu have got one licence each.
Cancelled and provisional licences
Among the cancelled licensees, the ministry has closed the application of Siti Karnal Digital Media Network. Gujarat-based Sangani Den Networks application has also been closed.
The MIB has also granted provisional registration to Punjab-based MSO Godfather Communication in compliance with the Punjab and Haryana High Courts order. The MSOs provisional licence was cancelled in 2013 due to denial of security clearance. However, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had stayed the cancellation.
Total number of MSO licences at 1,455
The number of MSO registrations stands at 1,455. Provisional registrations have been granted only to Arasu Cable and Godfather.
A total of 66 licences/applications have either been cancelled or closed, MIB data showed.
