Now Dish TV allows you to pick a channel at Rs 8.5
MUMBAI: Even as the Telecom Regulatory Authority of Indias (TRAI) new tariff order is being contested in the courts, DTH operator Dish TV has gone ahead with a pricing of Rs 8.5 per channel.
According to Dish TV, the new pricing partly adopts TRAIs new tariff order, which is in litigation by vested interests.
Subscribers will have to take the basic service pack. They can then opt for popular channels by just paying Rs 8.5 per channel.
Customers can also choose popular High Definition channels priced at Rs 17 per channel.
Calling it the Mera Apna Pack, Dish TV has said that the new pricing reflects the true spirit of value, affordability, reachability and empowering customers with the freedom of choice. The entertainment bonanza is for its valued customers.
Mera Apna Pack initiative provides subscribers the ultimate flexibility of channel selection to curate the best suitable pack.
Said Dish TV Group CEO Anil Dua, We are delighted to announce the Mera Apna Pack initiative for our esteemed customers and enable them to exercise the freedom of choice in viewing their favourite television content. While Freedom of Choice has been claimed for many decades, this initiative will truly empower consumers to choose from amongst the bouquet of channels and pay for only those channels that they would like to watch. This will also be in tune with TRAIs new Tariff regulations, an attempt to make channel pricing flexible yet affordable.
Airtel Digital HD Recorder / Kerala Vision Digital TV
