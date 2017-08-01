Results 1 to 1 of 1
How to add wireless charging feature to any smartphone
Wireless charging technology has been around for quite some time now, but it is yet to completely evolve. Also referred to as inductive charging, the feature is only seen on a handful of smartphones. It allows you to charge your smartphone without having to tangle around with the cable. Wireless charging also increases the longevity of the charging port as you dont have to put the cables in and out every time you want to charge the smartphone.The Nokia Lumia 920 launched in 2012, was one of the first smartphones to come with Qi-supported wireless charging feature, followed by the Google Nexus 4 and Nexus 5. Flagship smartphones such as the Samsung Galaxy S6, Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S8-series come with built-in wireless charging, but beyond these, there are hardly any smartphones that support the feature.
Now, wireless charging is turning out to be a key feature key feature that we could see on high-end smartphones. And while people who prefer affordable and mid-range smartphones may not get the feature out of the box, there is a way to add wireless charging to any smartphone without having to splurge. It is a small DIY project, and you wont even end up spending more than Rs 2,000.
What you need
YouTube channel Creativity Buzz has put up a video to demonstrate the process (embedded above). So, to begin with, youll have to get Wireless Charger Charging Receiver Pad with microUSB connector. It is available on Amazon India, and you can get it for as low as Rs 455 from here.
If you own an iPhone, then you can get the one with the Lightning port from here for around Rs 400. Next, youll need a charging plate which you can get from here for roughly Rs 550.
The procedure
Once you have the required charging receiver, simply plug it to the connector on the smartphones charging port. Next, wrap the module around the back of the device, and secure it with a tape or something, and then put on a protective case over it.
Now, simply connect the charging cable from adapter onto the wireless charging plate, and place the device on it. And there you go, if youve done it correctly, your smartphone should now start charging wirelessly.
Disclaimer The wireless charging receiver reviews on Amazon India are mixed bag. While it worked for some users, it didnt work for others. If you want to try it out, buy at your own risk.
