Zee Tv takes Silly Point's 'Relationship Agreement' comedy to Singapore
Mumbai: All of us may have come across convoluted prenups. But, have you ever imagined a binding document that provides your better half with a set of rules to be followed during the alliance journey?. Here is a contemporary story that revolves around the couple who want to avoid the usual trials and tribulations surrounding relationships, by laying out their cards from the beginning.
