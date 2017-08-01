Results 1 to 1 of 1
BSNL to revise Security Deposit charges for Landline & Broadband plans from 1st August 2017
BSNL to revise Security Deposit charges for Landline & Broadband plans from 1st August 2017 on wards on PAN India basis
BSNL is all set to revamp its landline business in the country. BSNL already announced many attractive and innovative plans and offers in landline segment such as Virtual Landline, New Landline Plan LL 299, minimum 4 Mbps pre-FUP download speed & 2 Mbps post-FUP download speed etc.
As per the latest information, the PSU will be revising security deposit charges for its Landline & Broadband plans from 1st August 2017 on wards on PAN India basis. This latest revision will be applicable to all new landline and broadband customers of BSNL from 01-08-2017.
BSNL's Revised Security Deposit charges for Landline & Broadband plans from 1st August 2017 on wards
*Note: Under Broadband Combo & Broadband Standalone plans, no separate Security deposit for Landline shall be levied. The above instructions are effective with effect from 01-08-2017 in all the Circles. All other terms and conditions shall remain the same.
