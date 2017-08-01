Results 1 to 1 of 1
BSNL to launch new Landline Plan 'LL 299' with 250 Free Calls to Any network..
BSNL to launch new Landline Plan 'LL 299' with 250 Free Calls to Any network in all the circles from 1st August 2017 on wards
As per the latest information, the new tariff plan will be available with effect from 01-08-2017 for both rural and urban customers on PAN India basis. After 250 free calls, all extra calls to any network will be charged @ just Rs 1.20 only.
All other terms and conditions shall remain the same. However, BSNL has not clarified whether Unlimited Free Night Calling (from 9pm to 7am on everyday) & 24 Hrs Unlimited Free Sunday Calling offers are applicable to this newly announced plan. The new plan is economical & affordable for those having moderate calls from their landline, since 250 free calls are available to all networks.
As already reported, BSNL launched Free Installation Offer for new landline & broadband (including Fiber Broadband - FTTH) customers in all the circles for One Year. In addition, new customers booking their service through BSNL Social Media pages may also avail One Month Charges absolutely FREE. So this is the right time to order your new BSNL Landline connection.
Credit: Keralatelecom
