Results 1 to 1 of 1
-
Today, 07:24 AM #1
- Join Date
- Nov 2010
- Location
- Kerala
- Posts
- 6,020
- Thanks (Given)
- 315
- Thanks (Received)
- 793
- Rep Power
- 101
Saaibaba Telefilms to launch music reality show on Doordarshan
MUMBAI: After winning three prime-time slots in Doordashans slot auction, Saaibaba Telefilms is launching a new music reality show Suron Ka Ekalavya on the national network.
The one-hour music reality show will be aired from 29 July, every Saturday and Sunday, at 8 pm.
Saaibaba Telefilms had won three prime-time slotsone half-an-hour slot from Monday to Friday and two one-hour slots for Saturday and Sunday.
Producer of the show Gajendra Singh said, The idea of the show is to build a bridge between the old era and young generation. Lata Mangeshkar, Mohd Rafi and Kishore Kumar are the foundation and the pillars of film music, and therefore even today their songs and music are a reference point for the new generation. This show will present the songs in their signature styles but with fresh voices and innovative performances.
Suron ka Eklavya will cater to the non-fiction segment and is a tribute to the music of the golden era with a motto of Andaaz Wahi Awaaz Nayi.
The contestants will be divided into three groups named after three stalwarts of the Bollywood music industryMd Rafi, Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar.
The show will be judged by three popular composers Bappi Lahiri, Ismail Darbar and Jatin Pandit from the JatinLalit duo. They will be mentoring and judging the contestants on the basis of presentation and talent. The title track for the show has been sung by Shaan and Anwesha, and is penned by Swanand Kirkire. The show will be hosted by Abhas Joshi.
Talking about his association, Lahiri said, Gajendra Singh has been a pioneer in creating unique platforms for aspiring musicians. I look forward to being a judge on this show and hope it becomes a success.
The production house is planning to produce a music-led comedy show targeted at the youth, whereas for weekends they will produce a music reality show. Earlier, it had created singing shows such as Antakshari, SaReGaMa and Star Voice of India.
Apart from SaaiBaba Films, Balaji Telefilms also won prime-time slots on DD.
Source:__________________________________________
Airtel Digital HD Recorder / Kerala Vision Digital TV
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)