Colors Bangla to air crime show Hushiar Bangla from 1 August
MUMBAI: Colors is adding a reality-based crime drama show in its content line-up.
The channel will air crime drama Hushiar Bangla from 1 August, every Monday-Friday at 9 pm.
The show will replace Balaji Telefilms fantasy series Naagin Season 2.
Recreating stories of crime, injustice, cruelty and repression against women, the show encompasses the arduous journey of the victims; at times they emerge victorious while at times they fall prey to the situation.
Going by the tagline Theke Noe Dekhe Sikhun the show aims to act as a reminder to viewers that anyone could be a victim to such unfortunate situations, and prevention is always better than cure.
Colors Bangla and Colors Odia business head Rahul Chakravarti said, Differential and meaningful content has always been at the heart of the offerings of Colors Bangla. With Hushiar Bangla we are attempting to make prime-time not just an entertainment hour but also an informative one. Based on true-life events, these tales tell the stories of agony and oppression and how best such situations can be handled. And we hope to reach every television viewer to create awareness and help bring a change in their mindset to make a difference in the society.
Popularly known for his role in the crime-thriller sleuth Eagoler Chokh, critically acclaimed actor Anirban Bhattacharya plays host on the show. He stated, There is a growing need for shows like Hushiar Bangla on television today, as the crimes against innocent victims is on the rise. I am extremely excited, as this is the first time Im playing a host and I am proud to be a part of this mission to raise awareness and vigilance in the society through this show.
