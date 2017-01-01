Results 1 to 1 of 1
-
Today, 02:14 PM #1
- Join Date
- Nov 2010
- Location
- Kerala
- Posts
- 6,012
- Thanks (Given)
- 315
- Thanks (Received)
- 793
- Rep Power
- 101
Star World Premiere HDs new lineup of shows
MUMBAI: English GEC Star World Premiere HD has announced its new lineup of shows.
Ballers returns for a third season and stars Dwayne Johnson. Johnson plays ex-superstar Spencer Strasmore, who has reinvented himself as a financial manager for todays players in sun-soaked Miami. The show starts on 29 July at 10 pm.
Meanwhile, Insecure kicks off on the same day at 10:30 pm. It is a depiction of a modern-day African-American woman and the everyday challenges she faces. The comedy series explores the female experience from the perspective of the two female protagonists who defy all stereotypes in a subtle, witty and authentic way, as they stumble their way towards pulling their lives together, while trying the hardest to never settle for less. Viewers can watch the chronicles of these two utterly comical and unflinching pair of best friends as they kick-start another season of madness aka life.
Room 104 airs from 30 July at 11 pm. Drama unfolds when the visitors check into a mysterious Room 104 of a hotel. Set in a single room of an average American hotel, the show tells a different story of the assorted guests who pass through it, across 12 episodes.
The Strain, a horror show, returns every Saturday at 11 pm. It looks at what happens when an unexplainable viral outbreak with hallmarks of an ancient and evil strain of vampirism ravages the city of New York.
Source:__________________________________________
Airtel Digital HD Recorder / Kerala Vision Digital TV
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)