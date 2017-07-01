Results 1 to 1 of 1
Mithali, Harmanpreet, Deepti Selected in ICC's Team of the World Cup
London: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday announced the Team of the ICC Womens World Cup 2017 with Indias Mithali Raj as its captain.
The 34-year-old from Hyderabad was selected as captain after she led her side by example scoring 409 runs in the tournament, which inspired India to reach only its second final, first in 12 years, where it lost to England by nine runs in one of the most thrilling finals at Lords.
Raj was at her best in a virtual quarter-final against New Zealand in Derby when she scored 109 to steer her side to 186-run victory. Her other scores in the tournament were 71 against England in the tournament opener in Derby, 46 against the West Indies in Taunton, eight against Pakistan in Derby, 53 against Sri Lanka in Derby, zero against South Africa in Leicester and 69 against Australia in Bristol.
The team also includes Harmanpreet Kaur and Deepti Sharma from India, while Harmanpreet became a star with her stunning knock of 171 in the semi-final against Australia, 19-year-old Deepti Sharma too was impressive as she picked up 12 wickets and also contributed 219 runs with the bat, including two half-centuries.
The side comprises four players from England, including player of the tournament Tamsin Beaumont, player of the final Anya Shrubsole, wicketkeeper Sarah Taylor and left-arm spinner Alex Hartley; three from South Africa including opener Laura Wolvaardt and bowlers Marizanne Kapp and Dane van Niekerk, and Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry.
Englands Natalie Sciver, who scored 369 runs and took seven wickets, was chosen as the 12th player.
Raj, Taylor and Shrubsole have been picked in the Team of the Tournament for the second time in their careers. Raj and Taylor were selected in the Team of the ICC Womens World Cup 2009, which England won in Sydney, while Shrubsole was named in the Team of the ICC Womens World Cup 2013, which Australia won in India in 2013.
Team of the ICC Womens World Cup 2017 (in batting order):
Tamsin Beaumont (England) 410 runs
Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa) 324 runs
Mithali Raj (captain) (India) 409 runs
Ellyse Perry (Australia) 404 runs and nine wickets
Sarah Taylor (wicketkeeper) (England) 396 runs, four catches and two stumpings
Harmanpreet Kaur (India) 359 runs and five wickets
Deepti Sharma (India) 216 runs and 12 wickets
Marizanne Kapp (South Africa) 13 wickets
Dane van Niekerk (South Africa) 99 runs and 15 wickets
Anya Shrubsole (England) 12 wickets
Alex Hartley (England) 10 wickets
Natalie Sciver (12th) (England) 369 runs and seven wickets
The Team of the ICC Womens World Cup 2017 was selected by a five-person selection panel that comprised Geoff Allardice (ICC General Manager Cricket, and Chairman Event Technical Committee), former West Indies fast bowler Ian Bishop, former England captain Charlotte Edwards, former India player turned journalist Snehal Pradhan and former Australia all-rounder Lisa Sthalekar.
