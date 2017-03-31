Results 1 to 1 of 1
Sun Direct issues notice to offer Star channels a la carte from 1 Aug
MUMBAI: Direct-to-home (DTH) operator Sun Direct has issued a public notice stating that Star India channels will be available on reference interconnection offer (RIO) on its platform from 1 August.
Sun Direct will take Star channels out of its packages. It has four SD packages each for Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. For the rest of India, it has three SD packages. It also has 12 HD packages for each of the four South Indian languages and six HD packages for the rest of India.
Star India owns and operates 37 SD and 27 HD channels across entertainment, movie and sports genres.
Sun Direct is South Indias leading DTH operator with a 40% share in the region. Out of the total active DTH subscriber base of 63.61 million, Sun Direct has a 9% share, as per TRAI data for the quarter ended 31 March 2017.
