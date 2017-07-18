Results 1 to 1 of 1
BSNL launched 100% Free Installation Charges for One Year for all new Landline..
BSNL launched 100% Free Installation Charges for One Year for all new Landline / Broadband / Fiber Broadband (FTTH) connections in all the circles
As per the latest information, all new fixed line (wired) customers of BSNL in all the circles may avail 100% discount in installation charges from 18-07-2017 on wards. The promotional scheme will be available for a period up to One Year in all the telecom circles. New landline / Broadband FTTH customers opting Voice or Data or Combo plans are eligible for this promotional discount scheme.
All other terms and conditions shall remain same. These instructions shall be effective with effect from 18-07-2017 for a period of one year in all the Circles.
Credit: Keralatelecom..
Airtel Digital HD Recorder / Kerala Vision Digital TV
