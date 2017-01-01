Results 1 to 2 of 2
-
Today, 10:13 AM #1
- Join Date
- Nov 2010
- Location
- Kerala
- Posts
- 5,995
- Thanks (Given)
- 315
- Thanks (Received)
- 793
- Rep Power
- 100
Indian Super League (ISL) 2017 - Schedule/ News updates
Teams of ISL
Atletico de Kolkata
Chennayin FC
Bengaluru FC
Mumbai city
Pune city
Delhi Dynamos
FC Goa
Northeast United
Above are the main teams that they are playing for the Indian Super league for three years.
Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur team going to join the race from 2017-2018.
Locations and Stadiums
__________________________________________
Airtel Digital HD Recorder / Kerala Vision Digital TV
- Today, 10:25 AM #2
- Join Date
- Nov 2010
- Location
- Kerala
- Posts
- 5,995
- Thanks (Given)
- 315
- Thanks (Received)
- 793
- Rep Power
- 100
-
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)