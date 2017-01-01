Hello & Welcome to our community. Is this your first visit? Register
Follow us on
Follow us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 10:13 AM #1
    nairrk
    nairrk is offline
    Co-Administrator nairrk's Avatar
    Join Date
    Nov 2010
    Location
    Kerala
    Posts
    5,995
    Thanks (Given)
    315
    Thanks (Received)
    793
    Rep Power
    100

    Indian Super League (ISL) 2017 - Schedule/ News updates

    Teams of ISL


    Atletico de Kolkata


    Chennayin FC


    Bengaluru FC


    Mumbai city


    Pune city


    Delhi Dynamos


    FC Goa


    Northeast United


    Above are the main teams that they are playing for the Indian Super league for three years.


    Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur team going to join the race from 2017-2018.


    Locations and Stadiums


    __________________________________________
    Airtel Digital HD Recorder / Kerala Vision Digital TV
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 10:25 AM #2
    nairrk
    nairrk is offline
    Co-Administrator nairrk's Avatar
    Join Date
    Nov 2010
    Location
    Kerala
    Posts
    5,995
    Thanks (Given)
    315
    Thanks (Received)
    793
    Rep Power
    100

    Re: Indian Super League (ISL) 2017 - Schedule/ News updates

    Full Schedule


    __________________________________________
    Airtel Digital HD Recorder / Kerala Vision Digital TV
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
 

 
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules

All times are GMT +5.5. The time now is 12:08 PM.
Powered by vBulletin® Version 4.2.4
Copyright © 2017 vBulletin Solutions, Inc. All rights reserved.