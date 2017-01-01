Results 1 to 1 of 1
&pictures HD to premiere Trapped on 22 July
MUMBAI: &pictures HD will air the World HD premiere of survival drama Trapped on 22 July at 8 pm.
Helmed by Vikramaditya Motwane, and starring the supremely talented and versatile Rajkummar Rao, the film reflects the nuances of a human mind that often remain lost in the subconscious. In an age of connections and communications, Trapped is an extraordinary story of a man stuck in a high-rise apartment in Mumbai without any basic amenities and also touches upon a wider topic of emotional indifference and detachment.
Shaurya (Rajkummar Rao), a simple boy in his mid-20s, plans to elope with his girlfriend Noorie, (Geetanjali Thapa) a day before her marriage. Desperate to rent a house where he can live with Noorie, Shaurya books a 35th-floor apartment of a non-functional building that doesnt have municipal clearances.
He also starts the shifting process without keeping Noorie aware of his whereabouts. Just when Shaurya is setting off to bring Noorie to their new home, he locks himself in the house. A man without electricity, food and water is desperately trying to get out and to add to his misery, his phone battery is drained out too. With a lone security guard stationed at the building, unaware of Shauryas occupancy, he finds himself trapped inside.
The city (Mumbai) has adapted into something completely new, alien! Of Course, this is just my opinion. But after growing up in the city, Ive seen a drastic change in its attitudes. It used to be a far more cohesive, united place- it belonged to everyone. Now its yours, its mine, but it belongs to no one. Theres a surge of humanity. Theres a lack of humanity. This is urban isolation, said director Vikramaditya Motwane.
