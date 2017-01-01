Results 1 to 1 of 1
Zee TV to premiere Fear Files Season 2 on 22 July
MUMBAI: Hindi GEC Zee TV is bringing back its supernatural show Fear Files Darr Ki Sacchi Tasveerein from 22 July every Saturday-Sunday at 10.30 pm.
The new season will stay true to the core proposition of presenting real life accounts of horror.
Following the success of its previous seasons, the new edition of Fear Files will present real life accounts that will be narrated in a video diary format. The 30-episode series will endeavour to demystify intriguing, unfathomable events that have occurred in different parts of the country.
Zee TV deputy business head Deepak Rajadhyaksha said, Accounts of the paranormal kind have always been a part of our folklore and piqued our interest, especially when we know that this has happened in real. Right since it first launched in 2012, Fear Files commands a dedicated viewership as the franchise brings stories that are well-researched, establish human connections and dwell on the human angles and emotions that bring alive relationships between their characters rather than merely narrate a story of horror.
That way, each account becomes far more relatable and evokes a sense of This could happen to you. We only hope to further build affinity towards the franchise amongst audiences with this new season. After the success of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs, this years No. 1 non-fiction show across GECs, we only further fortify our weekend line-up with Indias Best Judwaah and Fear Files.
Stories that will be presented to the audiences will be based on legends heard and read about and on various case studies. Each episode will recreate the accounts of paranormal activity experiences that defy explanation. The settings will be as varied as a haunted skyscraper to a lonesome night in a train bogey to a mysterious beach to an alluring strange jungle hamlet and a ghostly hotel too.
The series is produced by Sukesh Motwani and Mautik Tolia of Bodhi Tree Productions.
Motwani stated, Fear Files, as a brand , has always stood for riveting tales of the supernatural, inspired by real accounts that have occurred across various parts of the country and urban legends. The fear rasa is being explored using an authentic and credible visual treatment. The visual style of storytelling and the motifs of fear being used, will be richer and bigger in scale and more innovative this season, almost akin to contours of what we could call as a weekend horror movie experience on Zee TV. I have been fortunate that I was at the forefront of the fiction team at Zee in 2012 when we at Zee created this property and Mautik, my partner at Bodhitree, was the script head of the show and today in 2017, we are immensely grateful that the Zee Team has chosen us to produce this season.
Staying true to the latest seasons core proposition of presenting real life accounts of horror, Zee TV has integrated marketing campaign for the show that will take a user-generated content approach. The campaign will call out to viewers to share their own experiences of the paranormal kind and will also fuel discussions on social media through #MyFearFiles.
Viewers can share their personal accounts of horror through Instagram, Facebook and Twitter, the best of which will be recreated in an episode. The channel will create parallel online content in the form of video diaries based on some of these true stories, featuring the interesting ones on Zee TVs official pages, basing the campaigns outdoor creatives on the stories and populating them through the first-ever marketing campaign based on true life horror stories.
Zee TV will also capture audiences across malls and create an experience of horror with augmented reality that uses computer graphics and sensors. The idea is to make viewers actually experience the haunted, bringing alive darr ki sachi tasveerein. The channel is collaborating with Terrible Tiny Tales to create the spookiest tiny tales ever. Users who share the best real life accounts will be promoted on the TTT official page.
