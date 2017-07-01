Results 1 to 1 of 1
Thread: Munna Michael - Movie Review
Munna Michael - Movie Review
CAST: Tiger Shroff, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Nidhhi Agerwal, Ronit Roy
DIRECTION: Sabbir Khan
GENRE: Action
DURATION: 2 hours 20 minutes
MUNNA MICHAEL STORY : Munna (Tiger) is an orphan brought up by an ageing chorus dancer Michael (Ronit) in a Mumbai chawl. The boy grows up idolising Michael Jackson. To realise his dream of grooving like the King of Pop, he even agrees to tutor a hoodlum, Mahindar Fauji(Nawazuddin). Their bromance turns ugly when both end up falling in love with Deepika aka Dolly (Nidhhi).
MUNNA MICHAEL REVIEW : With Tiger around, filmmakers normally do not bother finding a script. Instead they just coast along joining the dots of a routine story with neatly-choreographed songs and fights at regular intervals. You can almost record screen proceedings with your stopwatch because after every 15 minutes, there is a--song, fight, song, fight and some more blah.
Tiger has in the past made films like Heropanti, Baaghi work at the box-office with just his agility and sincerity. So director Sabbir Khan, whose third outing this is with the star-cub, continues providing formula for the intellectually challenged. But Tiger fans will have a field day with his breakdancing.
In what seems like an encore of his previous work, Tiger dances like a dream and breaks bones with the grace of a ballerina. You can only tell that this is a different film only because he mouths a different dialogue here. It goes, "Munna jhagda nahi karta, munna sirf pithta hai."
How cleverly original that is! But, grant it to this star-son. He continuously pulls out weapons from his arsenal--back-flip, midair Van Damme-split and kick, glide, moonwalk or a just bare-body shotforcing his audience into submission, even though theres no semblance of anything coherent showing on screen.
When the fidgeting reaches a frustrating point, youre introduced to the land-grabbing, gun-toting goon, Mahindar, who hires Tiger to teach him some mean moves on the floor. Furthermore, this Don with a Rajasthani dialect explains that the reason he needs to correct his two left-feet condition is because hes madly-in-love with Dolly, a dream-dancer from Meerut.
Debutant Nidhhi, who is the bone of contention here, is overconfident and underwhelming by turn. She wears a neat shape on her but then again, it is Tigers chiseled frame that draws more whistles than the newbies.
Nawaz continues to be a revelation in each film. Here he adds a new dimension to his terribly mean, horribly funny routine, making you chuckle.
Well, if youre in the mood to get rid of the monsoon blues with the foot-tapping ding dang, ding dang ditty, you should get introduced to Munna Michael; hes not making breaking any new ground, but his moves are certainly infectious.
