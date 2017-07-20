Results 1 to 1 of 1
New AIR FM stations at 213 locations including border areas: Rathore
NEW DELHI: New FM stations of All India Radio have been approved for being set up at 213 new locations across the country (including 100 W FM Relay Stations at 152 locations).
These new AIR FM stations include 1 kW FM Relay station at Karimganj are in various stages of installation, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Rajyavardhan Rathore told Parliament.
AIR has already set up 36 FM transmitters at 33 locations in the border areas.
In addition to this, schemes for setting up of 31 new FM transmitters have been approved for implementation in the border areas including the North East States.
In addition to terrestrial transmission, AIR has already provided 32 AIR channels on Doordarshans DTH platform (DD Free Dish), which can be received by using DD Freedish set top box throughout the country including border areas.
Thirteen popular channels of All India Radio can also be received through the internet by browsing AIRs website <allindiaradio.gov.in> and by downloading suitable apps on iOS/ Android/ Windows based mobile phones.
Of the existing FM transmitters, fifteen are on the Indo-Pak while others are on Indias borders with Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, China and Tibet, Myanmar, and Bhutan. Of the approved transmitters, six are on Indo-Pak border and the rest are on borders with Bangladesh, China and Tibet, and Myanmar.
