Google Motion Stills app now available for Android; heres how it works
Google has released Motion Stills for Android smartphones. The app has been available to iOS users for a year now, enabling them to create GIF images and mini-loop videos. Android users can now do the same with the app available for download via Google Play Store. However, the iOS app for Motion Stills is significantly different from the way it works on Android.
The Motion Stills app on iOS lets users transform the Live Images capture on their iPhone 6 or above smartphone into Gifs. The app also allowed users to share these converted GIFs with other people in your network. Now, there exists no such option as the Live Images on Android. Thus the Motion Still app on Android can be understood as a camera app that simply lets you capture animated images. which can be further shared as GIFs.
What is the difference between Live Images on iOS and Motion Still on Android? Basically, the Live Images captured on iOS devices are essentially viewed as a still image. In case you dont always want to view the motion part of it. However, there is no still part to the sequence captured via the Motion Stills app on Android. The bottom line, Motion Still app is more like Boomerang feature by Instagram. Only added feature is you can save and share a 3 second-long captured footage as GIF, which is presently widely accepted media format on social media.
Another hipster feature of the Motion Still app is called fast-forward. Understand this as a time-lapse video which can, again, be saved locally and shared as GIF image. Notably, the Motion Still app comes with inbuilt image stabilizer which reduces shakiness and abrupt movement in a captured footage. Motion Still user can always choose to turn on or off the stabilizer. Also, sound can be muted in captured image while sharing the footage as video.
