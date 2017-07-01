Results 1 to 1 of 1
Reliance JioPhone launched in India Rs Zero!
Reliance has today unveiled the latest JioPhone feature phone for the Indian consumers. The feature phone comes with a price tag of Rs 0. However, one has to pay Rs 1,500 has a security deposit, which will be 100 percent refundable. One can use the device up to 3 years and the user will get the full refund amount. The device will be available for pre-booking from August 24 from MyJio app and physical retail stores. Anil Ambani says that 5 million JioPhones every week.
The company will provide free voice calls, unlimited data and Jio apps for Rs 153 per month with Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan plans. The device also comes with ]TV-Cable, which allows users to connect their JioPhone with TV. One can also connect not only Smart TVs but also CRT TVs. The company has priced the pack for Rs 309 per month. Further, there two sachets, one with Rs 24 for two days and Rs 54 plan for a week. Users will enjoy the same benefits as the monthly recharge of Rs 153.
The JioPhone comes with a voice assistant, which makes it easier to interact with the feature phone. Through the voice assistant, one can make calls, browse the internet and listen to music and more. It also supports the Hindi language for giving voice command. The device also comes with a host of JIo apps including Jio Music and more.
The device comes with an alphanumeric keypad, microphone speaker, 4-way navigation and a compact design. The device sports a 2.4-inch QVGA display and it comes with SD card slot as well. Then there is an FM radio, Torchlight, ringtones, phone contact, call history and more.
