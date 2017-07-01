LG has quietly launched a new smartphone under its new Q series known as LG Q8. The smartphone is dubbed to be a mini version of companys popular LG V20 and it comes loaded with some interesting specifications and design.

Starting with the design, the smartphone comes with a metal body and just like LG V20, there is a secondary display as well. The smartphone comes with an IP67 certification, which makes it water and dust resistant. On the display front, the device features a 5.2-inch Quad HD display with a screen resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels and a pixel density of 564ppi. The screen is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 4. The secondary display has a screen resolution of 160x1040 pixels.

On the hardware front, the device is powered by a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor along with Adreno 530 GPU. The phone is backed by a 4GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 2TB via micro SD. The phone runs on Android 7.0 Nougat with companys UX 5.0 running on top of it.


On the camera front, the device sports dual rear cameras which comes with a combination of 13-megapixel main sensor with 28mm lens (78 degree), F1.8 aperture, 1 / 2.6 "sensor with 1.12μm pixels, Optical Image Stabilizer up to 2 Dual Flash LEDs and a secondary 8-megapixel sensor with 10mm wide-angle lens (135 degree) with aperture F2.4, 1/4 "sensor with 1.12μm pixels. For the front, there is a 5-megapixel shooter with wide angle 120-degree lens, F1.9 aperture, 1/5 "sensor with 1.12μm pixels.

The phone is powered by a 3000mAh battery, which the company claims give a standby time of 100 hours and talk time of up to 4 hours. On the connectivity front, the phone support 4G LTE, Bluetooth 4.2, dual-band WiFi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, infrared port, A-GPS, GLONASS, DLNA, Miracast, NFC and USB Type-C port. The device measures 149 x 71.9 x 8mm and weighs 146 grams.


