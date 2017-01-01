Results 1 to 1 of 1
Tata Sky out to grab cable TV customers with two new packs
MUMBAI: Direct-to-home (DTH) operator Tata Sky is wooing cable TV customers across India with the launch of two new packages.
Tata Sky has launched an energised Dhamaka pack for the rest of the country and a South Special pack for the five South Indian states.
Dhamaka pack, which is priced at Rs 199 per month, is offering 224 channels and services plus one free regional pack. The South Special pack, on the other hand, is offering 157 SD channels and services plus two free regional packs at Rs 229 per month.
The Dhamaka pack comes loaded with most of the popular Hindi general entertainment, movie, music and news channels in addition to a kids channel (Cartoon Network) and a sports channel (Star Sports 2). It also has infotainment channels like NGC and Animal Planet. The pack contains a lot of regional channels with most of them being free to air (FTA).
The South special pack has only mainline Hindi GECs while Hindi movie channels are completely missing. The number of sports channels is restricted to one (Star Sports 2). However, it has more infotainment channels than the Dhamaka pack has. The South special pack has all the English news channels. Tata Sky offers 11 regional packs.
The DTH operator has rolled out a multimedia campaign, featuring Nayanthara for the Southern markets and Amitabh Bachchan across other Indian markets, to promote the new offerings.
The campaign Dhamaka Rupee aims to encourage consumers to make the right switch from analogue cable to Tata Sky, with the Dhamaka pack and the South special pack. The campaign has been directed by National award-winning director Shoojit Sircar.
The ad for the rest of India, barring South India, has legend Amitabh Bachchan portraying a grumpy yet loveable shop owner, Uncleji, whose life has turned upside down because of the success of the Dhamaka 199 pack. The pack, selling like hot cakes, forces him to keep stocking one rupee coins as change to give back to the customer.
Meanwhile, in a small village in southern India, the affable Meenakshi, essayed by Nayanthara, is grumpy too as she looks for the elusive one rupee coin, thanks to the success of Tata Skys South special pack.
Tata Sky chief communications officer Malay Dikshit said, Its second nature for us Indians to be exact about the value for what we buy. The simple and humorous communication in this campaign makes use of this peculiar behaviour and lands the price, the pack details and value for money messagingall in a few seconds. Through this campaign we are looking at targeting 70 million cable TV households across the country.
O&M chief creative officer Sukesh Nayak said, To sell Tata Skys most popular and extremely competitive value pack, priced at just Rs 199, we decided to play on the fun side of the struggle that a shopkeeper has to go through when he has to return the change for such a popular pack.
The 360-degree integrated campaign comprises two lead films with three smaller-duration films, with each talking about how Tata Sky offers the best of entertainment at the best price possible compared to conventional analogue connections. The campaign will be rolled out in multiple languages that include Hindi, Marathi, Oriya, Bengali, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam and Tamil.
Right from the Phone Ghumao campaign in 2013 to the Missed Call campaign in 2015, Tata Sky has always looked to generate awareness about the merits of digitisation in rural markets and on the simplicity of getting a set-top box.
