BSNL to revise its most popular Unlimited Voice & Data STVs 333, 349 & 395..
BSNL to revise its most popular Unlimited Voice & Data STVs 333, 349 & 395 from 23rd July 2017 on wards on PAN India basis
BSNL has announced the revision in freebies and validity of its most popular Unlimited Voice & Data STVs for its prepaid mobile customers in all the circles with effect from 23rd July 2017 on wards.
As per the latest information, BSNL will be revising recently launched offers having denomination of 333, 349 & 395. Validity of "Dil kol ke Bol" STV349 will be reduced to 26 days while validity of "Triple ACE" STV333 & "Nehle per Dehla" STV395 will be reduced to 56 days and 60 days respectively.
The offers will be available with effect from 23.07.2017 on PAN India basis. The implementation of the tariff is to be made in accordance with 43rd Amendment of Telecom Tariff Order and orders/guidelines/clarifications issued by TRAI from time to time.
As already reported on 19th July 2017, BSNL Kerala Circle has announced revisions in Triple Ace STV333, Nehle per Dehla STV395 & withdrawal of BSNL Chaukka STV444. These revisions are exclusively applicable to BSNL prepaid mobile customers in Kerala Circle. For customers in other circles, the revision invalidity and freebies will be as per the data given in the above table.
Credit: Keralatelecom..
