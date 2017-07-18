Results 1 to 1 of 1
-
Today, 09:58 AM #1
- Join Date
- Nov 2010
- Location
- Kerala
- Posts
- 5,977
- Thanks (Given)
- 315
- Thanks (Received)
- 793
- Rep Power
- 100
BSNL launches 100% Cash back offer for WiFi modem...
BSNL launches 100% Cash back offer for WiFi modem for all existing and new Broadband customers in all the circles
BSNL has announced 100% Cash back offer for ADSL Wi-Fi Broadband Modem worth Rs 1500 in all the circles from 18th July 2017 on wards.
As per the latest information, all new / existing Broadband Customers who subscribe under any broadband plan with Fixed Monthly Charges of Rs.675/- and above and out-rightly purchases the modem from BSNL may get 100% Cash back of the modem price i.e, Rs 1500/-. This promotional scheme is available for a period of six months from 18-07-2017.
BSNL's 100% Cash back offer for ADSL Wi-Fi Broadband Modem worth Rs 1500
In order to increase Broadband customer base, BSNL has decided to launch the following promotional scheme to sale ADSL WiFi modem @ Rs. 1500/- with 100% cashback for a promotional period of six months in all the circles:
*The new Broadband customer who subscribe under any broadband plan with FMC Rs.675/- & above, out-rightly purchases the ADSL WiFi modem from BSNL @ Rs. 1500/-, may be offered Rs. 50/- cash back per month for maximum 30 Months or till the BB connection remain active, whichever is earlier.
*The above scheme shall also be available to those existing BSNL Broadband customers who are having broadband plan with FMC Rs.675/- & above but presently not having the modem on rental basis.
*The above cash back amount shall be adjusted in the bill.
All other terms and conditions shall remain the same. The above instructions are effective with effect from 18-07-2017 on promotional basis for a period of six months in all the circles.
Credit: Keralatelecom...__________________________________________
Airtel Digital HD Recorder / Kerala Vision Digital TV
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)