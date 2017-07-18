BSNL launches 100% Cash back offer for WiFi modem for all existing and new Broadband customers in all the circles


BSNL has announced 100% Cash back offer for ADSL Wi-Fi Broadband Modem worth Rs 1500 in all the circles from 18th July 2017 on wards.


As per the latest information, all new / existing Broadband Customers who subscribe under any broadband plan with Fixed Monthly Charges of Rs.675/- and above and out-rightly purchases the modem from BSNL may get 100% Cash back of the modem price i.e, Rs 1500/-. This promotional scheme is available for a period of six months from 18-07-2017.


BSNL's 100% Cash back offer for ADSL Wi-Fi Broadband Modem worth Rs 1500


In order to increase Broadband customer base, BSNL has decided to launch the following promotional scheme to sale ADSL WiFi modem @ Rs. 1500/- with 100% cashback for a promotional period of six months in all the circles:


*The new Broadband customer who subscribe under any broadband plan with FMC Rs.675/- & above, out-rightly purchases the ADSL WiFi modem from BSNL @ Rs. 1500/-, may be offered Rs. 50/- cash back per month for maximum 30 Months or till the BB connection remain active, whichever is earlier.


*The above scheme shall also be available to those existing BSNL Broadband customers who are having broadband plan with FMC Rs.675/- & above but presently not having the modem on rental basis.


*The above cash back amount shall be adjusted in the bill.


All other terms and conditions shall remain the same. The above instructions are effective with effect from 18-07-2017 on promotional basis for a period of six months in all the circles.


Credit: Keralatelecom...