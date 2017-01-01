Results 1 to 1 of 1
Mazhavil Manorama plans special programming line-up for Onam
MUMBAI: Keralas entertainment channel Mazhavil Manorama is celebrating Onam by bringing in a wide gamut of entertainment to its viewers. The Onam season starts from 25 August and concludes on 6 September.
Throughout the Onam season, Mazhavil Manorama will have four ground events, ensuring 360-degree visibility for the partners associated.
Along with the flagship Onam property Preethi Atham Pathu Ruchi, this time the channel will have three more mega eventsMidukki, Mazhavil Mango Music Awards and a celebrity night to commemorate 50 years of Malayalam film director Hariharan.
The 6th edition of Atham Pathu Ruchi is said to be the biggest version of the event. The audition will be held across 10 major cities of Kerala. Three contestants from the auditions in each location would be short-listed for the mega event.
The mega event will witness fierce competition between 30 regional contestants to be crowned as the Onam Expert Chef. Contestants coming in the first five positions will get the opportunity to present dishes in the on-air episodes of Atham Pathu Ruchi. Two more would join from Dubai where there is a similar contest happening in parallel.
Midukki 2017 is an inter-collegiate competition which will have on-ground contests in five cities across Kerala. Ten contestants will be shortlisted for the grand finale and the winner will feature in a Mazhavil Manorama show and would also win prizes worth over Rs 5 lakh.
The event will be heavily promoted on-ground, on-air and on social media.
The grand finale would have leading luminaries as judges and have many entertainment acts for the TV audience.
Mazhavil Mango Music awards will feature the legends and young stars of Malayalam music industry. Awards will be given in various categories. Renowned musicians as well as chosen movie stars from all over India will be a part of this musical extravaganza. Celebrity singers from Bollywood and Mollywood would perform and make their presence felt at the awards night.
Honouring veteran film director Hariharan on his 50th year in cinema will also be a part of Mazhavil Manoramas Onam bouquet. The event will be start-studded with the presence of many actors, technicians and film makers. There will also be many entertaining performances as part of this unique show.
The channel will also premiere chartbuster movies such as Jomonte Suvisheshangal, Godha, Almara and Katru Veliyadai. Besides, Mazhavil will also showcase several entertaining flicks from its repository of movies.
