BSNL introduces Virtual Landline Connection in plan 'ASEEM' @ just Rs 99 per year..
BSNL introduces Virtual Landline Connection in plan 'ASEEM' @ just Rs 99 per year with free unlimited call forwarding facility
In this new scheme, customers may choose a landline number (fixed line indicator) as per his/her choice and all incoming calls to this landline number will be automatically forwarded to one number of any networks of subscriber choice without any additional cost implication. Rate per landline number is just Rs 99 per year.
Customer who wishes to avail this facility may pay the annual charges of Rs 99 in advance. For subsequent year, bill may be generated and send to the customer's address after 11 months. No copper cable / FTTH is required to provide Virtual Landline Connection to a customer. BSNL Virtual Landline Connection in plan 'ASEEM' is available with effect from 18th July 2017 on wards in all the circles.
To avail BSNL Virtual Landline Connection, a customer may submit his/her application form in nearest BSNL Customer Service Center. A customer may choose any landline number (except Landline Vanity number) of his choice.
Credit: Keralatelecom..
