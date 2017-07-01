Results 1 to 1 of 1
-
Today, 02:39 PM #1
- Join Date
- Nov 2010
- Location
- Kerala
- Posts
- 5,951
- Thanks (Given)
- 315
- Thanks (Received)
- 789
- Rep Power
- 99
Panasonic P55 Max with 5000mAh battery launched in India at Rs 8,499
Panasonic has introduced a new smartphone for the Indian market known as P55 Max. Priced at Rs 8,499, the smartphone is exclusively available on Flipkart and comes in Matte Black and Gold colour variants.
Panasonic P55 Max features a 5.5-inch HD IPS display with a screen resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. The phone comes with a textured finish at the back as well. Under the hood, there is a 1.25GHz quad-core MediaTek MTK6737 processor along with 3GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 128GB via micro SD card slot.
On the camera front, the smartphone features a 13-megapixel rear camera with Quad LED flash and for the front, there is a 5-megapixel shooter. The phone runs on Android 7.0 Nougat and is backed up by a 5000mAh battery, which could easily last a day or two of normal usage.
The brand has also introduced ZigPlay feature (to be received via over-the-air), which the company claims, Keeps all your priorities at your fingertips with simple to use profiles and keeps you connected on the go at home, in the car, at work and anywhere you go.
On the connectivity front, the device support 4G, VoLTE, dual-SIM support, Bluetooth 4.0, WiFi 802.11b/g/n, OTG support and micro USB port. The device measures 152 x 72.6 x 8.7mm and weighs 180 grams.
Source:__________________________________________
Airtel Digital HD Recorder / Kerala Vision Digital TV
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)