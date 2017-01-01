Results 1 to 1 of 1
Tamil news channel Cauvery News to launch on 21 Aug
MUMBAI: The crowded Tamil news space will see a new player in Cauvery News, which is slated for its official launch on 21 August.
The free-to-air (FTA) channel is promoted by S Elangovan, the promoter of Cauvery Power Trading Chennai, Elango Industries, Kaveri Gas Power, Cauvery Solar Power and Cauvery Power Generation Chennai.
The channel has already secured a new licence from the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (MIB). However, it is waiting for uplinking and downlinking papers to begin full-fledged transmission.
We have received the licence from the MIB. However, we are still awaiting uplinking and downlinking papers. Once we receive that in a week or so, we will begin test transmission, followed by official launch on 21 August, Cauvery News head sales and marketing C Om Prasad told TelevisionPost.com.
Cauvery News has already secured a distribution deal with Tamil Nadus biggest multi-system operator (MSO) Arasu Cable TV Corporation. It is also in talks with direct-to-home (DTH) operators Tata Sky and Airtel Digital TV for a carriage deal.
The channel will not be available on South Indias leading DTH player Sun Direct since the latters carriage fee rate is prohibitive, Prasad said.
The channel, which has 140 people in the editorial team, is already live on digital platforms. Rajesh Sundaram is the news director of the channel, while Sreekumar and Arvind Kumar are input and output editors respectively.
The channels guiding principle is Matrathai Noki (Towards the change). In a market where every second news channel has a political leaning, Cauvery News aims to be an independent news platform.
The channel says that its contemporary, international, minimal on-screen design will be very distinct from the cluttered screens of other regional news stations.
The station has taken more than a year to establish. This is because we wanted to comply with all regulations and ensure we got the very best technology available internationally. I am sure we will set standards not just among broadcasters in Tamil Nadu, but our innovations should set us apart globally as well, said Cauvery News MD S Elangovan.
The team of young journalists and technicians has worked hard over the past few months to create a world-class editorial product. We have constantly encouraged our editorial team to work to the highest standards and also create bulletins and programmes that are unique in both content and presentation, said Cauvery News executive director Prem Kumar.
Cauvery News has already made its presence felt through its digital platforms. A live stream of its content is available on cauverynews.tv and its Android App.
Cauvery News is also available on YouTube, Twitter (@cauverytv), Facebook and Instagram. It will soon launch its iOS app. The key players in the Tamil news space are Sun News, Jaya News, Puthiya Thalaimurai, Raj News, Polimer News and News 7.
