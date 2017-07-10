Results 1 to 1 of 1
-
Today, 09:09 AM #1
- Join Date
- Nov 2010
- Location
- Kerala
- Posts
- 5,949
- Thanks (Given)
- 315
- Thanks (Received)
- 788
- Rep Power
- 99
BSNL launched new Unlimited Broadband plan @ just Rs 599 with 2 Mbps flat speed..
BSNL launched new Unlimited Broadband plan @ just Rs 599 with 2 Mbps flat speed & Upgraded FUP limit in existing plans
BSNL launched new Unlimited Broadband plan @ just Rs 599 with 2Mbps flat speed & Upgraded FUP limit in existing unlimited broadband plans with effect from 10th July 2017 in all the circles.
The newly launched plan offers True Unlimited Broadband with 2 Mbps flat download speed without any FUP (Fair Usage Policy) limit. It means, customers may enjoy the same speed all the time irrespective of their usage. BSNL has also revised FUP usage limit in its most popular unlimited broadband plan - Experience Unlimited Broadband 249. All new as well as existing customers in 249 plan may enjoy revised bandwidth i.e., 2 Mbps download speed up to 5 GB, then 1 Mbps.
These instructions shall be applicable with effect from 10-07-2017 in all the circles. Since all the DSL Broadband plans are available on FTTH with same tariff, above DSL broadband plans, shall also be available on FTTH with same tariff. All other terms and conditions shall remain same as per earlier circulars.
Credit: Keralatelecom..__________________________________________
Airtel Digital HD Recorder / Kerala Vision Digital TV
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 6 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 6 guests)