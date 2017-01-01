Results 1 to 1 of 1
-
Today, 12:43 PM #1
- Join Date
- Nov 2010
- Location
- Kerala
- Posts
- 5,947
- Thanks (Given)
- 315
- Thanks (Received)
- 788
- Rep Power
- 99
Google Music adds machine learning feature to personalise music listening experience
In a bid to enhance music listeners experience, Google has added a new feature to Google Play Music which would deliver personalised music based on users preferences.
Called New Release Radio, the feature uses machine learning to select singles and album releases from the past two weeks based on the users listening history and musical preferences, according to a Google blog.
Google, in partnership with Samsung, released the update on Samsung smartphones and tablets earlier this year through an early access programme. Based on the positive user-feedback gathered through the programme, Google has now rolled it out for all on Play Music.
The station New Release Radio is available to free radio listeners as well as subscribers globally and will be constantly updated with the latest releases, the company said.
Taking digital photography to the next level, Google recently introduced a new machine learning-based technique to create pro-level landscape photos from Google Street View images. The technique is based on experimental deep-learning system which uses machine learning for artistic content creation, according to Google research blog.
Using Google Street View, several landscape panoramas were taken and then, post-processing operations were carried out to create an aesthetically pleasing image.
Source:__________________________________________
Airtel Digital HD Recorder / Kerala Vision Digital TV
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests)