Star Suvarna HD to launch on 15 July on Tata Sky
MUMBAI: Star India is launching Star Suvarna HD, the HD version of its Kannada GEC Star Suvarna, on 15 July.
Star Suvarna HD will be a mirror of Star Suvarna. The broadcaster had got the licence to launch the channel on 6 January.
The channel will launch on direct-to-home (DTH) platform Tata Sky. It will be available at Rs 20 on a la carte basis on channel #1616.
Star Suvarna HD comes close on the heels of the launch of the companys Telugu movie channel Star Maa Movies HD.
The launch of Star Suvarna HD completes the gap in Stars regional HD channel portfolio, as Kannada was the only market where it did not have an HD channel.
Star has been on a launch spree of HD channels, particularly in regional markets. In the last one year, it has launched six regional HD channels across Bengali, Marathi, Tamil and Telugu markets. Its first regional HD channel was Asianet HD.
Star has a bouquet of 27 HD channels across multiple languages and genres.
Meanwhile, Tata Sky will launch three more channels on its platform in addition to Star Suvarna HD. These include Yo TV, India News Punjab and i-News. Yo TV will be available on channel #584, India News Punjab on channel #1917, and i-News on channel #1474. All three are priced at Rs 10 each.
