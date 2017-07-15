Results 1 to 1 of 1
-
Today, 12:15 PM #1
- Join Date
- Nov 2010
- Location
- Kerala
- Posts
- 5,930
- Thanks (Given)
- 315
- Thanks (Received)
- 788
- Rep Power
- 99
Hinduja's NXT Digital enters Fastway-dominated Punjab
Mumbai: It was announced with much fanfare, which simmered down. Now the Hinduja group promoted HITS platform NXT Digital has once again started making news. The group has started that it is going to be pushing its headend in the sky (HITS) service in Punjab and Chandigarh.
Read:__________________________________________
Airtel Digital HD Recorder / Kerala Vision Digital TV
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests)