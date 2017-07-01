Results 1 to 1 of 1
-
Colors Infinity unveils programming line-up for July
MUMBAI: English GEC Colors Infinity has unveiled the line-up of new shows for the month of July.
The channel will air shows such as Couples Come Dine With Me Season 3, Powers Season 2, Bachelor Season 19, Chicago PD Season 1, The Royals Season 2, America Got Talent Season 11 and Orange Is New Black Season 3.
The airing details are as follows:
