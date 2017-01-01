Results 1 to 1 of 1
Zee TV to air non-fiction format Indias Best Judwaah from 22 July
MUMBAI: After the success of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, Hindi GEC Zee TV is all set to premiere yet another homegrown non-fiction format Indias Best Judwaah.
The show will air every weekend at 8 pm from 22 July.
Indias Best Judwaah, will celebrate the special bond between Indias identical twins. These inseparable judwaahs will for the first time in their lives get into two different houses. Hosted by Karanvir Bohra, the theme of the show will be Kitne Jude, Kitne Judaa!
This 10-week non-fiction series has been conceived, conceptualized and produced by the celebrated twins Raghu Ram and Rajiv Lakshman of Monozygotic Solutions. After extensive online auditions and a comprehensive nationwide hunt, Zee TV and Monozygotic have discovered 11 judwaahs from Amritsar, Pali, Delhi, Nagpur, Benaras, Sahranpur, Kashmir, Ajmer, Bangalore and Kinnaur each with a very tangible connection.
Zee TV deputy business head Deepak Rajadhyaksha said, Zee TV has always been a front-runner in terms of innovating and introducing homegrown reality formats that celebrate Indias common man. After giving India a chance to showcase its singing, dancing and acting skills, we now collaborate with Raghu-Rajiv in bringing viewers the magical connections shared by the countrys identical twins. Being twins themselves, they have first-hand, personal insights into the core subject matter of the show. So, the format has been designed in a manner that brings alive the core essence of each twins special bond and their love for each other. After the success of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs, this years No. 1 non-fiction show across GECs, we only further fortify our weekend line-up with Indias Best Judwaah.
Raghu-Rajiv said, There are a thousand little fascinating things about the lives of identical twins you would know only if you are one. Ranging from telepathy even when youre miles apart to completing each others sentences, reading each others minds, gut instincts that guide us when the other is about to return home and instinctively opening the door to find the other there these are small things, perhaps, but they make your twin the single-most important person in your life. Weve managed to identify 11 truly connected twin pairs from across India each very different from the other in terms of personality types, ethnic backgrounds, levels of exposure, professions and passions. Through an exciting format, we will check out how deeply connected they are, their dynamics, how equipped they are to achieving results as a team. Every task is designed to bring the core of their relationship to the surface for the world to see. Were sure the process will be a most entertaining one for audiences!
The show has got on board Finolex Cables as its special partner. To ensure maximum eyeballs for the show, Zee TV piqued the interest of the audiences with a two-part promo that brought alive the journey of two twins Peter and Re-Peter who have an incredible connection right from birth but choose diametrically different paths through life. A robust marketing campaign will bring alive the core concept of #KJKJ (Kitne Jude Kitne Judaa) across mediums.
Zee TV will also be creating Indias first ever Judwaah community on Facebook. The community will be active with FB lives of the producers, anchor and contestants, behind the scenes photographs and videos. A Twin Photography Challenge bringing alive the core thought of #KJKJ will be a part of the digital promotions.
