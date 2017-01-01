Results 1 to 1 of 1
Zee Cinema, &pictures to air Main Hoon Michael mega event
MUMBAI: Hindi movie channel Zee Cinema is set to air Main Hoon Michael mega event on 15 July at 8 pm followed by a telecast on its sister channel &pictures on 16 July at 12 noon.
The event comes ahead of the theatrical release of the action dance film Munna Michael.
&pictures in association with Eros International and Next Gen Films is presenting a power-packed evening of celebration, dance and lots of masti by some of the popular and entertaining artists of India. Tiger Shroff, Nidhhi Agerwal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be the judges of Main Hoon Michael event.
Amongst the many performances of the evening, Tiger Shroffs special tribute to Michael Jackson will stand right on top. With an effortless command on his technique, this will definitely go down in history as one of Tigers best dance acts ever. And, the bigger surprise will be watching the versatile and talented actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui as a dancer for the first time. From showcasing his moonwalking skills to romantic poses, the otherwise serious actor will be watched along with Nidhhi Agerwal.
To spruce up the musical fervour, the event will also witness the talented Meet Bros and the melodious Amit Mishra storm the stage. A heartwarming dedication to Jackie Shroff by the talented participants of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa humming Jackie Das famous chartbusters will be performed along with a grand act by Dance India Dance contestants.
Main Hoon Michael is conceptualised by &pictures as a tri-city talent hunt to identify the biggest fans of dancing legend Michael Jackson. Nine participants from across cities in India were shortlisted to enthrall the audiences with their performances in this finale that was judged by the cast of Munna Michael.
